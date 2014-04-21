Why Nike Is (Probably) Killing Off The FuelBand

On Friday, CNET reported that Nike is planning to layoff as much as 80% of the company’s Digital Sport division , the team behind the Nike FuelBand. For its part, Nike is denying the scope of layoffs , but the wording of the company’s statement seems to suggest that even if the scope of the layoffs is being misreported, the sneaker company could still distance itself from FuelBand and not upgrade the hardware going forward.

If you’re surprised, you shouldn’t be. Wearable fitness trackers like the Nike FuelBand are about to go the way of the dodo. Here’s why Nike is (probably) killing the FuelBand off.





Right off the bat, I’ll admit something: I think the Nike FuelBand sucks. It’s a bad product. With an aesthetic that only Ivan Drago could love, it has a display that’s almost impossible to read without contorting your neck.

Smartphones are about to make the Nike FuelBand and other wearables obsolete.

But the FuelBand has other problems. Like many wearables, the FuelBand is a gadget that does exactly one thing: Count how many steps you’ve taken throughout the day. Instead of just translating that number into something as intuitive as calories burned, Nike also turns it into “NikeFuel,” a confusing and abstract concept–something like Nike’s own version of Weight Watchers points–that users have a hard time wrapping their heads around. Historically, it also wasn’t particularly accurate. With the first-generation FuelBand, if you went for a swim, did some skating, pumped iron, or did anything besides walking, you couldn’t really accurately track how much you were exercising. With its second-generation FuelBand, Nike attempted to address some of the problems, but at the expense of the user experience.

Even if none of that bothered you, there’s the price. $150 is a lot of money to spend for something that your iPhone can now do for free. Thanks to activity apps and built-in GPS units, smartphones were already pretty good at tracking your activity. With the addition of new chips and sensors, though, they’ve suddenly become great at it. Inside every iPhone 5s sold is an M7 co-motion processor, which tracks how many steps you take throughout a day just as well as a Nike FuelBand does. The M7 is always running, and its data is available to any app that cares to use it. Nor is the iPhone 5s the only smartphone that ships with a motion tracker. Google’s Nexus 5 also comes with a similar chip.