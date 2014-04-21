You Can Watch Joss Whedon’s Surprise Feature Film Online RIght Now (For Five Bucks)

Beyoncé upended the record industry last December by releasing a new album on iTunes with absolutely no fanfare preceding it. The surprise trend has continued in 2014, with artists such as Skrillex and Kid Cudi trying to replicate the same lightning rod sales effect, with mixed success. Now, there are starting to be some surprises in the world of movies too.

Joss Whendon Flickr user Gage Skidmore

World-beating blockbuster director Joss Whedon has just released he film, In Your Eyes, as a $5 digital stream. Written and produced by Whedon, and directed by Brin Hill, the under-wraps film had its world premiere Sunday night at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, and is now available on Vimeo and its own dedicated site. In Your Eyes is a supernatural love story about two people who have reason to believe they’ve shared a psychic connection all their lives. It’s the second release from Bellwether Pictures, the production company Whedon founded with his wife, Kai Cole, following last year’s contemporary Shakepeare remake, Much Ado About Nothing.





If Beyoncé’s success is any indication, In Your Eyes will instantly make millions of dollars and also usher in an era where surprise movies from top talent are a regular thing.

Watch a trailer for the film below.