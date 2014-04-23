The Case Against “Busy” And The Art Of Sitting Still

I spent the past month at an artist residency in Wyoming, living off a dirt road at the edge of a thousand-acre ranch with no cell phone service and a spotty internet connection. Coming from the relentless hustle of New York City, it was quite an adjustment, but it was also a dream.

When I first arrived, looked down at my phone and realized it had turned into a glorified paperweight, I had a moment of panic. How would people reach me? How would I keep up with email? Checking email and social media has become reflexive. But connectivity isn’t an actual lifeline.

Not long after arriving in Wyoming, I stumbled on a Franz Kafka quote that I taped above my desk:

You do not even have to leave your room. Remain sitting at your table and listen. Do not even listen, simply wait. Do not even wait, be still and solitary. The world will freely offer itself to you and be unmasked, it has no choice, it will roll in ecstasy at your feet.

This might sound easy enough if you’re on a ranch in Wyoming with nothing but the birds to distract you. But how about when the world is knocking at your door or buzzing at you through your phone?

Louis CK’s riff on cell phones on Late Night With Conan O’Brien last year went viral for a reason. We know all this connectivity is sapping our ability to focus and be present, but we can’t seem to get away from it. “You need to build an ability to just be yourself and not be doing something,” Louis CK had said. “That’s what the phones are taking away, is the ability to just sit there, like this. That’s being a person.”

This whole business of “being a person” means letting yourself feel sad and happy and lonely and ecstatic and angry and every which way, rather than anesthetizing your emotions with distraction.