Everything You Need To Know About Naming Your Company

The naming phase of any new product or corporate initiative often starts as a fun, creative distraction. It can be a welcome break from tactical meetings or crunching numbers and a time to flex verbal skills.

But the fun can quickly turn to angst and frustration when an unimaginable number of names produce no clear winners, trademark and URL conflicts emerge for every good contender, and deadlines loom.

Here’s what you need to know to expedite the path to a successful name:

If you have the mindset, “I’ll know the right name when I see it,” beware–you’re on the path to frustration. That’s just not how it works. The truth is, if you don’t know what you’re looking for you’re probably not going to find it. A well-thought-out naming strategy that takes into consideration long- and short-term objectives should guide the creative name development process. The right name is one that aligns with your strategy and meets key objectives.

People respond to names on an emotional level. This is why it’s often difficult to gain consensus among co-workers when selecting names because everyone is reacting to the names based on their own preferences and personal experiences.

It’s not about finding a name that everyone likes–it’s about determining which name works best. Again, the key to success is evaluating names against strategic criteria and objectives.

Branding is about creating a unique identity and presence in the world. One of the best ways to ensure success is to develop a name that is authentic and projects the brand positioning.