Heart Marketing: 4 Companies That Include Customers In Their Advertising

As media campaigns become increasingly 360 degree–with Facebook pages, hashtags, and digital reach becoming an integral part of so-called “traditional” advertising–brands are looking more to their fans to chime in and tell their stories.

User-generated elements of campaigns can enrich the campaign story by showing what the product, the brand, or the message means to the people that use it every day. These customer stories come from the heart and connect with others in a way that corporate marketing departments cannot–you just can’t fake sincerity. This is true heart-marketing!

The four brands below show us just how to holistically involve customers and advocates to amplify a brand’s energy in both an imaginative and engaging way.

Click to expand

When it comes to creating a stream of visuals for a campaign, your fans are an invaluable resource to call on.

Luxury jeweler Tiffany&Co reached out to romantics to provide the images for the Love is Everywhere section of their What Makes Love True website–an Instagram-powered gallery and interactive map that celebrates moments of true love in everyday life.

Fans can upload their photos–complete with a love note–to the gallery for others to “Like” and share with the tag #truelovepictures. They can also pin their own virtual heart to the Tiffany map and include initials and a note to say what romantic moment occurred there.

Some of the most popular photos have been liked nearly 10,000 times, and new love stories and images are being uploaded all the time, showing how this campaign that celebrates true love has captured people’s hearts along with their imaginations.