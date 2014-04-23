What Cultural Differences Can Reveal About The Way We Work

Human thought is different from animals in the degree to which it can be programmed to deal with a variety of information landscapes. For example, the deer who are unfortunate enough to be born in an urban or suburban area may have difficulty dealing with cars, roads, and buildings, but human children have no difficulty learning about the world around them no matter different that world is from that of our evolutionary ancestors.

The cost of that flexibility, though, is that it takes humans about 20 years of cultural programming before they are ready to take their place in the workforce.

Some of what we learn from our culture is the set of concepts that help us to navigate our world. A child growing up in a hunter-gatherer culture may need to learn about different species of plants, the habits of animals, and the weapons that can be used for hunting. If that same child grows up in a modern city, then that child has to learn about elevators, iPads, and subways.

In addition to teaching concepts and skills, though, culture also shapes more subtle aspects of thinking. One fascinating influence of culture on thinking comes from research by Richard Nisbett and his colleagues. They have looked at differences between people from Western cultures (like the U.S. and Europe) and those from Eastern cultures (like Japan, China, and Korea).

These cultures differ in how strongly individualistic they are. Broadly speaking, Western culture focuses on the individual. Western culture looks at individual performance and achievement. Members of Western culture do not need to be strongly attuned to who else is in the room when they speak, because Western cultures do not have a strong hierarchy.

Eastern cultures are more collectivist. They focus on the welfare of the group and expect group members to think of their group identity before their individual identity. As a result, members of Eastern cultures often have to be acutely aware of who is in the room and to give deference to those whose position demands more respect.