Minted doesn’t just sell greeting cards, wall art, and other paper goods; it really helps independent artisans flourish. After users critique works in progress and vote on their favorites, Minted manufactures and sells the most popular creations, paying artists a cash prize plus 6% to 8% of sales. Its products have reached 40 million households, partially through a partnership with West Elm. “It’s not really about stationery,” says Mariam Naficy. “It’s about encouraging and nurturing creative talent.”