By the time Michael Len Williams II, aka Mike WiLL Made It, met Miley Cyrus, he’d already worked with Rihanna and Kanye West. Cyrus, then still best known as Hannah Montana, was a less-obvious collaborator. But the producer, who has an album of his own due this year, was impressed. “Her voice is crazy,” he says. “There’s really nothing she can’t do.” The result of their partnership, Bangerz (featuring the single he cowrote, “We Can’t Stop”), debuted at No. 1 last October.