Beyond Ageist Stereotypes: 5 Ways To Build A Work Relationship With Anyone

I’m sure you’ve heard this a million times by now: Baby Boomers struggle to adapt to new technology and Millenials resist loyalty and don’t like to work in offices.

Be aware that people in every generation are not a homogenous group and have many differences between them as do other generations. Focus on and learn to appreciate them as individuals and not as members of a particular age group.

Here are five ways to develop and maintain healthy relationships with your coworkers regardless of their age:

But people of every generation are multi-faceted, complicated, and bring with them many aspects that cannot be neatly compartmentalized into ageist stereotypes.

These urban legends have been passed around so much that many no longer question their validity and the stereotypes these have painted.

There are many factors that support people to be the way they are apart from the influences of growing up in a particular generation. Family of origin, race, ethnic origin, social status, and childhood experiences have significant impact on all of us, apart from the time period we grew up in.

Every generation has a built in bias that their way of doing things may be the best way. Instead of looking at it in these terms, try to envision a style or manner where we feel comfortable and makes sense to us.

Look at the viewpoints of those in other generations as neither right or wrong, but simply different. Instead of trying to impose our viewpoints onto them, strive to learn more about why they think the way they do.

Instead of rushing to judgment, make an effort to look beneath the actions and thoughts of people of other generations to see how they arrived to those thoughts and behaviors. What are the factors that lead them to think and act in this way?

Taking the time to learn about situations that another generation was raised, which is different from ours, helps to appreciate the factors that lead them to look at the world differently from the way we do. This could be simple to do; be a good listener.

Don’t get trapped into the experiences and preferences of your own age group. Check out some music, reading, and other cultural activities of another era. It will be a pleasant surprise for many people of that age for you to show some curiosity in what interests them.