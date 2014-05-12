The cookie program still reaps annual sales near $800 million, but with Girl Scout membership consistently dropping, Anna Maria Chávez is working to lead the organization into the future. Girl Scouts now offers ­programs and badges in STEM–related fields such as robotics and video-game design, and Chávez recently launched the program BFF (Be a Friend First) to help girls avoid traumatic conflict on the web or in school. In March, she teamed up with Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to launch the provocative “Ban Bossy” campaign, which encourages the development of young leaders. Even Beyoncé chimed in: “I’m not bossy,” she says in the video. “I’m the boss.”