A former clean-energy activist, Billy Parish wants to help individual investors become part of the movement. “The shift from fossil fuels to clean energy represents one of the largest wealth-creation opportunities of our time, if we can democratize ownership of the assets,” he says. Mosaic, launched to the public in 2013, is a crowdfunding engine that connects accredited investors–and in New York and California, anyone with at least $25 to spend–with solar projects in need of financing. So far, 3,100 investors have put more than $7 million into loans for commercial solar projects, achieving returns of 4.5% to 7%. Earlier this year, Mosaic started offering solar loans to homeowners as well.