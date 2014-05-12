Detroit is one of the country’s largest “food ­deserts,” where fresh produce is scarce. Whole Foods decided to move in. “This is a really new process for us,” says Amanda Musilli, who spearheaded the project. On advice from local activists, she held community meetings, which led to an advisory group of not-for-profit, government, and community organizations to plan outreach and create jobs. On opening day last June, 72% of employees were local residents. “We are really changing the way we do business because of this,” she says. Variations on that strategy are now in use by Whole Foods nationwide.