5 Ways To Improvise Your Way To Success

Most of us would welcome a blueprint for success: a list of accomplishments to check off that would result in dream jobs and promotions.

But doing all the “right things” doesn’t necessarily give you an edge when it comes to achieving prosperity and happiness.

“People entering the business world today are a commodity; they’ve attended the same schools, read the same books, gone to the same movies, played the same video games, and watched the same TV shows,” says Fred Cook, CEO of GolinHarris, a public relations firm with 50 offices worldwide. “What they don’t have is life experience, ideas of their own or world views. Those are the things that elevate your career.”

Cook, whose company has provided marketing services to companies like Nintendo, McDonald’s, Walmart, BP and Toyota, credits his success to the deviations he took earlier in life. Before he started his corporate career at the age of 36, he had worked as an Italian leather salesman, chauffeur, substitute teacher, cross-country tour guide, a cabin boy, and a doorman, and each job taught him a profound lesson.

“If you want to be successful and you don’t have the right credentials, improvise by creating something special from whatever ordinary ingredients happen to be available,” he says. He shares his knowledge in the book Improvise: Unconventional Career Advice from an Unlikely CEO (Agate Publishing, 2014), with the hopes that college graduates will discover there’s more than one path to success. Here are five of his tips for improvising your career:

Whether it’s through small gestures, such as trying new foods, or by taking bigger risks, such as traveling or moving to a foreign country, Cook says trying different things broadens your perspective.

“Eventually, you’ll have more ideas than everyone else because you’ve experienced more,” says Cook. “Most ideas are created by looking at something existing in a new and different way. When you amass life experiences, you draw from a larger database.”