Criminals Are Using Drones To Find And Rob Marijuana Farms

Borrowing a tactic from the police, some criminals in the U.K. are using drones equipped with infrared cameras to steal or extort from marijuana grow operations.

“They are fair game,” a 33-year-old man told Halesowen News in the U.K. “It is not like I’m using my drone to see if people have nice televisions. I am just after drugs to steal and sell. If you break the law, then you enter me and my drone’s world.”

The unnamed criminal says he got the idea after seeing police helicopters with thermal-imaging cameras, which spot the high-intensity lights used in grow operations. When he and his crew find a farm, they either steal the crops or extort the owners of the farm–a form of “tax,” he says.