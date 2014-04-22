8 Surprising Places To Get Work Done

A February survey from the Flex+Strategy Group/Work+Life Fit, Inc. found that 31 percent of adults who are employed full time do most of their work away from their employer’s location.

That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re working at home, though, or even at Starbucks or a co-working space. If you’re location independent, here are some other places that, in a pinch, might work to get things done.

Frequent fliers obviously use the lounges to take calls before boarding. But interestingly, some airports are presenting themselves as public places with more people watching options than a coffee shop–even for people who don’t plan to go anywhere. Heathrow Airport has hosted writers-in-residence drawing inspiration from the bustle. Just make sure that parking fees don’t eat up everything you earn while working there.

When I really need to crank something out, I hole myself up in a hotel room for a few days. But if you just need an hour or two, a hotel lobby will suffice. Like airports, hotel lobbies are public spaces with enough foot traffic to inspire interesting thoughts. If you’re not a guest, and don’t seem to be meeting a guest, you shouldn’t linger forever. But if there’s a bar and you order a drink or two, you can probably hang out for a while.

Speaking of drinks, a coffee establishment isn’t the only place where people can linger. A loud bar at happy hour won’t work for pulling out your laptop (beyond the fact that everyone will make fun of you). But many bars open by mid-afternoon, and aren’t busy until 4. You can sip a beer or soda and work in a relaxed fashion until the drink specials start.

A 24-hour diner opens up all sorts of possibilities, including a clean, well-lighted space for extreme night owls or early birds. Wherever you are, be sure to order enough that you don’t wear out your welcome, and if the restaurant fills up, it’s time to find somewhere else.