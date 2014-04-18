Who’s Afraid Of A Robotic Newspaper Editor?

Today’s discussion: Do robot editors lack the “serendipity factor” that human editors add ? What kind of publications need a human at the helm? Are readers being done a disservice, or is this an improvement on the public’s access to information?

The problem is #Open001’s algorithm uses metrics like Facebook shares, tweets, and comments.

That guarantees its content will be the brain-cell-killing kind of stuff that publishers call “content,” instead of real stories and, you know, real journalism. An algorithm that uses social media metrics to curate its content is the equivalent of giving equal control of editorial to anyone in your audience–even that one reader that gets a kick out of Honey Boo Boo. Think I’m being cynical? Check out this infographic detailing the real news (i.e., Syria) and how much it was shared on social media versus competing non-news like Miley Cyrus. —Michael Grothaus

Nearly every major media company is already using algorithms to highlight high-quality or trending content.

The only difference here is that the Guardian is firing up the (literal) presses because “reading from the screen is fucking awful.”

But that’s not quite true. Reading a long-form news story on a mobile-enabled website is often frustrating–but that’s because of the user experience, not the screen itself. You have have to be online; you have to have time to read at the same time you discovered the article; and you have to plow ahead in the face of distracting ads, extras, and navigation elements. That’s why I rely on Pocket, which is similar to Instapaper, but superior: It enables me to save long-form content for offline reading, when I have the time, and it presents the text in a clutter-free interface that is reminiscent of iBooks and other apps that need to display words by the thousand.

The Guardian is solving the wrong problem. Sure, use an algorithm to identify the stories I should read during a moment of quiet with my coffee. But don’t kill trees in order to address a user experience issue. —Ainsley O’Connell

Paper is a great for long-form journalism, even if algorithms pick those stories.

There’s scientific evidence that supports the claim: Scientists say that the human brain interprets groups of paragraphs as a physical landscape, one that engages the parts of the brain that make mental maps. You are built to read words in 3-D space. That’s not to mention that the feel of paper has a poetic quality to it. Last year in Scientific American, Ferris Jabr wrote, “Turning the pages of a paper book is like leaving one footprint after another on the trail–there’s a rhythm to it and a visible record of how far one has traveled.”

The Long Good Read newspaper went live last fall at the #GuardianCoffee café, in London’s hipster Shoreditch neighborhood, with the understanding that you just want to take your eyes away from a screen sometimes. Ainsley hit it on the head when she said that some digital magazine apps do provide a good user experience when reading those long pieces. But I will diverge and say that paper is neither a waste of trees, nor is it a bad excuse for improving user experience. It just gives you a chance to occasionally take your eyes off the screen. —Tina Amirtha