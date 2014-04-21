A Physicist-Turned-Director Reveals the Mysteries Of The Universe–And Filmmaking

For Mark Levinson, a particle physicist-turned-filmmaker, directing a feature-length documentary is like a scientific experiment. First, you sketch the story you’d like to tell. That’s your hypothesis. Then you shoot the footage. That’s your data. Then, you process that footage in the editing room to see whether the story can be told and the hypothesis proved.

Director Mark Levinson Photo by Myrna Suarez

The scientists at CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) followed a similar process while searching for the Higgs boson–the particle on which our entire understanding of the physical universe is based. The Higgs was hypothesized to exist in 1964, but it wasn’t actually discovered until 2012, when the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) smashed two beams of light together, thereby recreating a version of the Big Bang.

This quest to get the LHC up and running–and hopefully find the Higgs– is the subject of Levinson’s new movie, Particle Fever.

“In art and science we’re trying to represent the world around us,” says Levinson, who received a PhD in theoretical physics from UC Berkley before embarking on a decades-long career in movie post-production. “In physics, the language we use is math. But painters and musicians”–along with script writers and directors–“also represent the world in a way that moves you and gives you insight.”

How It Works

Particle Fever follows a handful of theoretical and experimental physicists in the U.S. and CERN over six years. Just as the scientists responded to unexpected obstacles and breakthroughs in their experiment, Levinson was also forced to rethink the movie he’d set out to out make.

Originally, he intended the start of the LHC in 2008 to be the film’s climax. Since the scientists had been working on the machine since the late ’90s, he would build suspense through the question of whether the machine would even turn on. If it did “and if we were really lucky, there’d be a discovery,” he says. “But everyone said, we probably won’t discover the Higgs while filming.”