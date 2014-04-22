How A Brewery Founder Went From Cleaning Kegs To Calling The Shots

College students are notorious beer fans, but not many of them were as committed as Josh Deth, a homebrewer before it became cool to be one.

His first job was as an assistant at Golden Prairie Brewing when he was 20-years-old. Back then, “you could count the number of good craft beers on two hands,” the then self-described “low man on the totem pole” says. That fall, he returned to the University of Michigan and worked at a brewpub in Ann Arbor. After college, Deth worked at Goose Island’s production brewery in Chicago. It was there he had the idea to start Revolution Brewery.

In 2000, Deth left Goose Island to open Revolution Brewery with a few friends as investors, but the effort failed. “We didn’t have enough experience, money, or business acumen,” Deth reflects. “I had to size down the dream a few times, early on,” he says.

Deth took a job at a non-profit specializing in affordable housing and entered the master’s degree program for urban planning at the University of Illinois at Chicago, but the thought of running his own brewery was never far from his mind. “[Chicago is] one of the biggest beer consumption cities in the country. We deserve at least a medium-sized brewpub,” Deth says.

In 2003, he opened Handlebar, a vegetarian bar and grill. “I worked at a pizza place and sub shop – all of a sudden, I’m running a kitchen,” he says. There were definitely challenges early on. For example, Deth recalls wanting to add brunch to the restaurant’s offerings, but the kids working in the kitchen would get drunk and not show up on time to prepare the food. Deth, having recently become a parent, stepped in as brunch cook. “I was up anyway,” he remembers.

With Handlebar up and running, Deth became the Executive Director of the local chamber of commerce. Part of his job was to search for properties in the neighborhood that would be good for business. In 2007, he found a century-old building with a tin ceiling that had previously housed a newspaper and sign shop, and knew he’d found the location for Revolution Brewing.

Financing the project was difficult–it was the beginning of the economic crisis in 2008, and banks weren’t exactly lining up to finance a startup restaurant/brewery. This time around, with restaurant experience and a master’s degree in urban planning under his belt, Deth was better prepared. He went to twelve banks before getting a yes.