How Intrapreneurship Encouraged Shutterstock’s Creative Success

Growing a company the old-school way meant acquiring existing companies, but today, some of the most creative organizations are growing from within by embracing a culture of intrapreneurship.

Far from the strict hierarchies and closed-door policies of the past, giving employees freedom to pursue entrepreneurial passions is becoming the new norm as companies look to innovate.

Intrapreneurs are employees who act as entrepreneurs within a company. Shutterstock, a digital image marketplace, is an example of a company that has embraced intrapreneurship.

The most obvious benefit of intrapreneurship is the ability to pursue more opportunities, allowing Shutterstock to test boundaries and experiment with offshoot products that can keep their core consumer base from turning to a competitor for their needs.

But beyond deepening relationships with existing customers, intrapreneurship also ensures creative employees have the freedom to pursue their creative passions within the company, increasing job satisfaction and retention of the most talented individuals.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Jon Oringer, Shutterstock has a history of embracing a culture of innovation. One of the ways it does this is through hosting yearly hackathons. These fun, 24-hour challenges are designed to inspire employees to pursue any idea they have that will help the company serve its customers better.

The anatomy of a Shutterstock hackathon is shown in this video. David Fraga, VP corporate development, says Shutterstock’s hackathons have sparked several brilliant ideas including Spectrum, a system that allows users to navigate the Shutterstock photo library by color.