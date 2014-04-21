5 Tips For Fast And Focused Meetings

If you slowly feel your soul draining and your mind turning to mush right now–and if you’re reading this on your smartphone–there’s a very good chance you’re currently sitting in on a truly unproductive meeting.

Rather than getting bogged down in any more overcrowded and underproductive business meetings, try implementing these five tips, and start refining those daily tests of endurance.

When too many people cram into a meeting room, solutions gravitate toward the lowest common denominator. As film director Darren Aronofsky puts it, “Ten men in a room trying to come up with their favorite ice cream are going to agree on vanilla.”

That’s why small meetings are mandatory at travel site Kayak’s headquarters–as a vivid reminder, CEO Paul English even has one of those clickers for counting people tied to the conference room door.

“No innovation happens with 10 people in a room,” English once told the New York Times. “It’s too easy to be a critic and say why something won’t work.”

Sometimes people arrive upbeat and updated on the meeting’s topic. Other times they’re clueless or downcast.

By determining the mental climate as people enter, you can easily adjust time and content to fit needs and attitudes.