Here’s What Pharrell’s “Happy” Sounds Like Without Music

It’s amazing that Pharrell’s “ Happy ” still has traction, especially since it was released in November. The music video in particular has inspired more than its fair share of fan tributes, at one point causing the 41-year-old superstar to cry happy tears on Oprah. (Said Pharrell, reflectively , “Why am I crying on Oprah?”)

In much the same way Pharrell doesn’t age, “Happy” refuses to go away. So, maybe it was inevitable that the track would be the latest to get the no-music music video treatment. The re-edit is injected with all the footsteps, soft handclaps, awkward mouth-breathing, traffic sounds, and boring everyday minutiae that makes real life feel like anything but a blissful jaunt around the globe. As Gawker’s Jay Hathaway put it, “The year’s happiest song has been reduced to a lonely nightmare.”





I wouldn’t go that far, but the results are pretty hilarious. (Favorite part: The 0:44 mark with the Odd Future kids derping along.) Still, if you are in need of a Friday pick-me-up, there are countless other versions of “Happy” on the Internet for you to pluck from. For instance, “Happy”–but with puppies: