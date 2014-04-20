Mazda Uses Instagram Grid View To Create One Long Road Trip

Take a look at your Instagram page. Typically, your individual posts of desserts in Hefe, Lo-Fi’d friends, Inkwell pets, and Mayfair sunsets taken in all at once will resemble a photo-filtered scrapbook of your daily life.

But between December and March, Mazda and agency JWT Canada used Instagram’s grid-view to create a four-month virtual road trip to create one big image that’s less random brand scrapbook and more like a piece of Pieter Bruegel-inspired digital artwork. Amid the illustrated twists and turns of “Long Drive Home” are event promos, videos, and more.

The campaign helped grow Mazda Canada’s Instagram following by more than 300%, and ended with one lucky follower getting keys to a brand new car.