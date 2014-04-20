50 Shades of Jay Z: Your Favorite Musicians Help You Choose The Color Of Your Paint

According to mood rings, there is a color for every feeling. Anyone who has ever listened to the music of Leonard Cohen after a tough day, though, will assure you that people often surround themselves with appropriate music reflective their mood. A new paint promo combines both of these concepts.





Created by the team at Kelly-Moore Paints, The Sound of Color project uses unique color palettes that are designed to represent how certain albums make you feel. The research-backed project uses colors to represent emotions such as gloom, passion, and peace, as explified by arts such as Daft Punk, The Beatles, and Mumford and Sons. The Kelly-Moore crew listened to each album and pinpointed the emotions they brought out. Then they diagrammed a color wheel with the results that the rest of us can now use. Will Jay-Z’s The Black Album make you paint your room black? There’s only one way to find out.