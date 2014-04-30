Ai Weiwei Doesn’t Want You To See This Sci-Fi Movie He’s In

Shooting a film is stressful enough. It’s even more stressful if you’re shooting in China, and your principal actor remains something of a permanent fixture on the Chinese government’s shit list. Yet, somehow, filmmaker Jason Wishnow was able to pull off casting famous Chinese political activist and artist Ai Weiwei in a Kickstarter-funded sci-fi film , one in which the artist plays a water smuggler in a heavily polluted, water-scarce future. There’s only one problem: Ai Weiwei just wiped the $88,000-funded project from the Internet.

Until Sunday night, Wishnow’s 10-minute sci-fi flick was shaping up to be one of the most successfully funded Kickstarter films of all time. The full-length, Kickstarter-funded Ai Weiwei documentary, Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry, only had 793 backers, and yet The Sand Storm reached 2,000 backers two weeks ahead of its May 1 deadline. In a matter of days, the filmmakers easily met their initial $33,000 goal, then exceeded an $88,000 stretch goal. It seemed like a director’s dream come true. When I met with Wishnow last week to talk about the film’s environmental themes, he told me that he had taken a major risk and poured much of his own savings into the project.

It now appears that Wishnow may have misconstrued Ai’s involvement, misunderstood him, or played an unwitting role in a larger performance piece. A few days before the deadline, Kickstarter abruptly removed the page, citing copyright infringement. Ai also tweeted a cease-and-desist letter from his studio representatives.

“We want to make it clear that Ai Weiwei does not approve of the way in which his image and involvement have been co-opted for promotional purposes,” they wrote. “We believe that the promotion of the film has been misleading; both to Ai Weiwei as a participant and also to those who have helped fund the campaign.”

Ai’s reps accused the director of using Ai’s name and image without the artist’s consent. They argued that Wishnow breached copyright by posting images of the film shoot from the artist’s public Instagram feed. Ai’s studio demanded a full cancellation of the Kickstarter project as well as a public apology. (Wishnow has not yet responded for comment on the allegations.)

It was a bizarre turn of events, especially considering the amount of work that had gone into the project, and Ai’s own promotional zeal.

Wishnow first made indirect contact with Ai as the head of TED Talks’ video department. A month before Ai would be detained by Chinese authorities for vague “economic crimes” (and remain there for 81 days), TED published a video from the artist that had been smuggled out of China. Ai still does not have a passport, and has reported searches and constant monitoring from the Chinese government.