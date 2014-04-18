advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Pot Looks Psychedelic Under The Microscope, Dude

By Shaunacy Ferro1 minute Read

Woah, dude. A new ebook shows pot in a whole new light, and it’s up close and personal.

Cannabis Under The Microscope: A Visual Exploration of Medicinal Sativa and C. Indica features 170 different images of every stoner’s favorite herbal medicine in macro.

Mysteriously un-Google-able author Ford McCann shot the photos using optical and electron scanning microscopes. Here, the humble plant takes on a vibrant, alien quality, and every millimeter of stem, crystal, and leaf is on full view.

This is pot like you’ve never seen it before. Check out more at Neatorama.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life