Pot Looks Psychedelic Under The Microscope, Dude

Woah, dude. A new ebook shows pot in a whole new light, and it’s up close and personal.

Cannabis Under The Microscope: A Visual Exploration of Medicinal Sativa and C. Indica features 170 different images of every stoner’s favorite herbal medicine in macro.

Mysteriously un-Google-able author Ford McCann shot the photos using optical and electron scanning microscopes. Here, the humble plant takes on a vibrant, alien quality, and every millimeter of stem, crystal, and leaf is on full view.

This is pot like you’ve never seen it before. Check out more at Neatorama.