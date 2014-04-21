The Art Of The Pivot: 6 Ways To Make A Big Change

Sometimes in life, it becomes clear that you’re on the entirely wrong path.

Whether it’s a business that’s floundering or a career that is increasingly intolerable, your gut is telling you that something has to change–drastically.

But how do you reinvent yourself if you’re making a dramatic career change or moving your business into an entirely different sector without seeming flaky or unreliable?

“From a purely evolutionary standpoint, pivoting is necessary. It’s how we got to where we are. We stay with systems until they break–jobs or relationships that are terrible–because we feel the pain of loss more than the pleasure of gain. When the break happens, we change,” says Tricia Emerson, coauthor of The Change Book: Change the Way You Think About Change and founder of Emerson Human Capital Consulting, an Alameda, Calif. human resource consulting firm.

There’s a process to pivoting that both increases your chances of success on your new path and preserves your reputation as a visionary rather than being branded a dilettante. Here’s how it works.

You’re going to know when it’s time for a pivot and you shouldn’t let other people dissuade you, says Erica Ariel Fox, author of the New York Times bestselling Winning from Within: A Breakthrough Method for Leading, Living and Lasting Change. When you make a big change in your life, it’s likely you’re going to get some pushback. But you have to be confident enough in yourself that you project that to the outside world. Apologizing or acting defensive is just going to encourage negative interactions with others and make the transition more difficult, she says.

Stacy H. Small, founder of Elite Travel International, a Los Angeles-based luxury travel firm was a magazine journalist by training. She was covering the travel sector and using her knowledge to help others plan trips, which was something she found she loved more than reporting on them.