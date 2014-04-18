Admit It, GIFs Suck. So Why Won’t They Die?

It seems that there isn’t much on the Internet that can’t be summed up in a GIF. Miss something on TV? Don’t worry, we GIFed the best parts . Want to respond to a news story or a friend’s announcement on social media? Words are so passé– just GIF it , man. You can even make your own . GIFs are great, right?

Wrong–sort of. The ubiquity of GIFs belies their awful technical constraints. GIFs are old–the format was invented in 1987–and with age, comes a lot of baggage. Surely there are better options 27 years later–why haven’t they caught on? And what would it take for that to happen?

“When you look at the history of the GIF and its emergence in the late ’80s, one thing that’s worth pointing out is that the GIF as a media format is still relatively new,” says David Hayes, head of Canvas, a creative think tank at Tumblr, which hosts millions, if not billions of GIFs. “Especially when you compare it to the 50 plus-year reigns of prior formats like photography or film,” he says, the GIF is still new as a medium of expression, if not especially new as a technical format.





Hayes says there are in fact two kinds of GIFs–GIF the medium and GIF the file format. GIFs, like Kleenex or Post-its, have crossed the ubiquity threshold into becoming the accepted name for an entire product category–brief, soundless, eternally looping animations in this case. What’s more, according to Hayes, newer formats like .GFY or .APNG aren’t guaranteed to be adopted by the public simply because they’re more efficient. Hayes stresses that thus far, these formats “remain evolutions of the .GIF, not catalysts for an entirely new direction.”

“Media formats–just like ideas–tend to grow and thrive depending on the degree to which they can be manipulated and extended by the users,” says Hayes. “This requires perhaps the greatest condition for adoption, and that’s openness.” However, GIFs weren’t always so open.

After its invention by CompuServe employee Steve Wilhite, the GIF format saw a surge in popularity when Netscape Navigator 2.0 became the first major browser to support them. But the format had a problem: It used a patented compression algorithm. Over time, licensing fees were paid and companies bought out, and in the early 2000s, the GIF was finally in the public domain. Just in time for the web apps of the Web 2.0 era. Then came YouTube and an abundance of web media–and the GIF’s second shot at the big time.

“In the late 2000s, there’s so much video, there’s so much content to be used and interpreted, that this medium can condense into something that was a little more manageable,” says digital artist Kevin Burg of the GIF’s second wind. “It took on this whole way of expressing or re-expressing all this video content that people had access to–because of YouTube, really–and that was really the only format that made sense.”