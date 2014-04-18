This Tequila Ad Delivers A Delightful Slap To Bro-vertising

Booze and beer brands have long celebrated the Guy’s Night Out and all those brotastic times to be had at the bar. There’s the escape-the-ol’ lady , the secret password , the suave experience. and more.





But this new spot for Mezcal El Silencio by Pablo Escargot starts off along a familiar path, a dude’s anthem for the good life, before taking a left turn back to reality thanks to a few savvy women who favor quiet conversation over boozed-up bro blathering. The message here is simple–shut up and drink.