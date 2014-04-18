advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This Tequila Ad Delivers A Delightful Slap To Bro-vertising

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

Booze and beer brands have long celebrated the Guy’s Night Out and all those brotastic times to be had at the bar. There’s the escape-the-ol’ lady, the secret password, the suave experience. and more.


But this new spot for Mezcal El Silencio by Pablo Escargot starts off along a familiar path, a dude’s anthem for the good life, before taking a left turn back to reality thanks to a few savvy women who favor quiet conversation over boozed-up bro blathering. The message here is simple–shut up and drink.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life