Why The World’s Largest Provider Of Online Courses Thinks It’s The Answer To Getting Ahead In The New Economy

Two years out of college, Andy was working for a think tank in Washington, D.C. He had graduated from Amherst College with a political science degree and had also completed a prestigious Fulbright research fellowship. He was smart and had strong qualitative research skills. But he was frustrated. The “quant guy” at work “got to do all the fun stuff.” Andy simply did not have the skills to move his career in that direction.

Searching for a solution, he discovered a free online data analysis course on Coursera taught by Johns Hopkins professor Jeff Leek. He immediately signed up, immersed himself in course lectures, and, for the next eight Saturday mornings, met with a fellow student to review assignments and work through challenging problems.

Andy passed the course, reaching what he referred to as “the critical point of self-sustaining knowledge.” A few months later, he applied for a quantitative analyst position in a different firm. He talked about the course in his cover letter and in his interview. And when he got the job, he tweeted “I got my job bc I took @jtleek’s class,” which is how I met Andy.

Not every 18-year-old knows what they want to do with their life; few fully understand the market demand for different skills and competencies; and none know exactly how industries and the implications for their future careers will evolve.

Our traditional education model has many virtues, but it is front-loaded and not designed to accommodate the volatility of individual career aspirations or that of the market.

A big part of the challenge is that the half-life of knowledge and skills is decreasing. I look at our Coursera engineers, mostly in their mid to late 20s, and consider all the programming they’re doing in languages that literally did not exist when they were in school.

The traditional model is also out of sync with the current generation of highly mobile millennials who, on average, change jobs every 3.2 years in the United States, according to Bureau of Labor statistics.