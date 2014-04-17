Watch Seth Rogen and Zac Efron Audition to Be “Workaholics” Bros’ Cubicle Neighbors

We’ve been seeing a lot of Seth Rogen lately. Between a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, an appearance on the MTV Movie Awards, and an utter failure to recognize Aaron Rodgers, the dude has been all over the place touting his forthcoming film, Neighbors. The latest stop on the promotional tour includes a visit with the Workaholics crew.
Joined by his Neighbors co-star, Zac Efron, Rogen embarks on an audition to be cubicle mates with our pals: Adam, Blake, and Ders. Much like the new movie, Rogen and Efron are competing with each other, only here it’s to win over the resin-covered hearts of the TelAmeriCorp gang by comparing “vibes” and … some other stuff. It’s nice to see that instead of “gay panic” jokes, today’s dude-humor seems to be trending toward one guy getting upset because Zac Efron is avoiding giving him a lap dance, in favor of another guy.