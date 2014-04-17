Watch Seth Rogen and Zac Efron Audition to Be “Workaholics” Bros’ Cubicle Neighbors





Joined by his Neighbors co-star, Zac Efron, Rogen embarks on an audition to be cubicle mates with our pals: Adam, Blake, and Ders. Much like the new movie, Rogen and Efron are competing with each other, only here it’s to win over the resin-covered hearts of the TelAmeriCorp gang by comparing “vibes” and … some other stuff. It’s nice to see that instead of “gay panic” jokes, today’s dude-humor seems to be trending toward one guy getting upset because Zac Efron is avoiding giving him a lap dance, in favor of another guy.