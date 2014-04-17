Evernote And Moleskine Team Up To Create Smart Business Notebook

Evernote and Moleskine are at it again. The two companies have partnered up to create a special notebook for Evernote users geared toward enterprise customers.

The primary difference between the Evernote Business Notebook and the Evernote Smart Notebook introduced two years ago is that the enterprise version allows users to selectively share their notes. When users take a picture of a page, the app automatically adjusts the contrast, digitizes the notes, and syncs them across devices. Notebook owners can choose to share the entire page, or just the top portion if they have personal notes on the bottom they’d rather keep private.

If the reminder box on the top-right corner of the page is checked, the note will automatically show up at the top of the reminders section in the app. The notebook from Evernote and Moleskine–both named to Fast Company‘s list of Most Innovative Companies in Productivity in 2014–retails for $32.95 and comes with three months of Evernote Premium.

“The success of our ongoing Moleskine partnership illustrates that people still love writing by hand, especially when they can also give a digital life to their words,” Andrew Sinkov, Evernote’s vice president of marketing, told Fast Company. “It’s been really gratifying to work closely with Moleskine in developing these new notebook experiences that marry the best of both tech and paper.”

Though Evernote is widely loved for its ability to digitize and manage handwritten notes, CEO Phil Libin said paper isn’t going anywhere. At the Evernote conference last fall, the company introduced a number of cobranded products, including a stylus, scanner, and most notably Post-it Notes. “I think there’s this arrogance from digital companies–pfft, paper–but that’s not how people live,” Libin told Fast Company at the conference. “You’re still going to have physical products. Your sense of touch isn’t going away. People still want nice-feeling, beautiful things.”