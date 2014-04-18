5 Free Apps For Keeping Great Notes

If you have more ideas than places to store them, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
Papyrus (Android)
A simple stylus app that’s a decent alternative to Evernote’s new Handwriting feature. Draw, write, select, and move parts of the note around pages. Premium features include PDF editing, which could be worth the extra cost.
AudioNote (free on Android and $4.99 on iOS)
iPhone users might already be familiar with Audio Note, but the developer offers full and lite versions on Android. Annotate audio with timestamped notes, and tap the note to jump to that point in the recording.
This one’s been around for a while but still earns a mention. We’re already saying “hashtag” and tagging people with @-mentions across networks–how about in our notes? Fetchnotes lets you create categories and collaborate with other users in a super-simple interface. Organizing piles of ideas is #easy.
Who doesn’t love giving recommendations? This note-taking app is social–allowing you to jot ideas, send photos, and get suggestions on your musings. Clip articles for later and access over several devices.
Quip does a little of everything: List-making, note-taking, collaboration, and tagging/categorizing. Work even without an Internet connection, and sync when you’re back online. Take the productivity to work with desktop versions, too.