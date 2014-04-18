5 Free Apps For Keeping Great Notes

If you have more ideas than places to store them, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Papyrus (Android)

A simple stylus app that’s a decent alternative to Evernote’s new Handwriting feature. Draw, write, select, and move parts of the note around pages. Premium features include PDF editing, which could be worth the extra cost.

AudioNote (free on Android and $4.99 on iOS)

iPhone users might already be familiar with Audio Note, but the developer offers full and lite versions on Android. Annotate audio with timestamped notes, and tap the note to jump to that point in the recording.

Fetchnotes (Android and iOS)