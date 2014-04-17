Can Robot Musicians Play Songs That Entrance Human Ears?

Tom “Squarepusher” Jenkinson talks more like an engineer than most engineers do, and Pitchfork has described his sound as angry-jazz-droids-run-amok . So when Jenkinson was asked to compose for a group of robot musicians called Z-Machines , he wasn’t about to say no.

“Part of what interests me is when we listen to a robot, do we listen to it as if we’re listening to a human?” says Jenkinson. “I wasn’t trying to make it emulate a human being, but I was trying to make it do something which I wanted to hear. Now the question remains, is the thing which I want to hear a human being?”

Z-Machines were created at the University of Tokyo by CGI artist Yoichiro Kawaguchi, robotics engineer Naofumi Yonetsuka, and media artist Kenjiro Matsuo. Their robots have musical superpowers. The guitarist, Mach, plays two guitars with the aid of 78 fingers and 12 picks. Cosmos triggers notes on his keyboard with lasers and drummer Ashura uses his six arms to wield 21 drumsticks.

“There were certain points within this set of compositions where there can be no argument that it’s trying to emulate a human performance, “ observes Jenkinson, “because there is simply no human performer that could do it.”

Jenkinson’s first goal was to see if he could create emotionally engaging music played by robots. Others have tried. “The initial recordings I had back didn’t have me brimming with confidence,” he says. ”Figuratively, it sounded mechanical. It sounded plodding, uninteresting.”

The robots were in Japan while Jenkinson was in the U.K. so he would compose new material, transfer the data, the robots would play it and he would receive the recordings back. Like any good engineer, Jenkinson first investigated the capabilities of his distant virtuosos. “How fast they can play? “ he says. “Are there limits like does it start to struggle beyond playing certain numbers of notes at the same time? Are there timing idiosyncrasies when you start to push towards the limit of what it can do?”

The robot musicians had some serious limitations in comparison to human performers. The guitarist can play 125 notes a second, extremely fast for a human player, but each of its guitars have only half the frets of a standard instrument. Every note was played at exactly the same volume so there was no capacity for dynamics or individual string vibrato.