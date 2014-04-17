Fast Company Is Looking For An Associate Coordinator Of Digital Advertising Operations

Description:

Fast Company‘s office is a fast-paced, hardworking, and friendly environment. This role is key to the revenue success of the company. The position’s primary focus is to QA, implement, and manage digital ad campaigns across Inc. and Fast Company, to help maximize revenue. The campaigns run across desktop, mobile, and tablet, and therefore, just as the platforms on which they run, have ever-evolving technology.

Placing online ads, performing QA, monitoring, and assessing the performance of campaigns.

Work closely with sales, agencies, and clients in efforts to give fact-based opinions on how best to optimize campaigns, answer questions, and resolve potential issues.

Ensure that campaign reports, are generated, and analyzed on a regular.

Work with the Web Development team to identify and troubleshoot any ad-related issues.

Support for the Digital Ad Operations team.

Liaise between Publishers and Rich Media Vendors as well as other technology providers.

Develop and maintain strong advertising/business client relationships.

Develop strong relationships and work effectively with colleagues in a range of internal departments, e.g., Sales, Marketing, Creative/Design, Content, Development.

Have firm understanding of advertising products/tech and all relevant specs and guidelines.