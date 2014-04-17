Fast Company Is Looking For An Associate Coordinator Of Digital Advertising Operations

Associate Coordinator of Digital Advertising Operations (Financial District)
Fast Company (New York, New York)
Description:
Fast Company‘s office is a fast-paced, hardworking, and friendly environment. This role is key to the revenue success of the company. The position’s primary focus is to QA, implement, and manage digital ad campaigns across Inc. and Fast Company, to help maximize revenue. The campaigns run across desktop, mobile, and tablet, and therefore, just as the platforms on which they run, have ever-evolving technology.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Placing online ads, performing QA, monitoring, and assessing the performance of campaigns.
- Work closely with sales, agencies, and clients in efforts to give fact-based opinions on how best to optimize campaigns, answer questions, and resolve potential issues.
- Ensure that campaign reports, are generated, and analyzed on a regular.
- Work with the Web Development team to identify and troubleshoot any ad-related issues.
- Support for the Digital Ad Operations team.
- Liaise between Publishers and Rich Media Vendors as well as other technology providers.
- Develop and maintain strong advertising/business client relationships.
- Develop strong relationships and work effectively with colleagues in a range of internal departments, e.g., Sales, Marketing, Creative/Design, Content, Development.
- Have firm understanding of advertising products/tech and all relevant specs and guidelines.
- Occasional meeting planning and scheduling.
Education:
Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) or equivalent from four-year college or technical school; or 1+ year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Desired Experience and Skills:
- 1+ years experience in account management, relationship management, project management, or related field
- 1+ years knowledge of DFP/DSM and Third-Party Reporting Dashboard, i.e. MediaMind, Pointroll, ATLAS, DFA
- Strong relationship/communication skills
- Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects at one time
- Analytical thinker
- Attention to detail
- Effective team interaction
- PC literacy and adept at Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint
- Working knowledge of HTML is a plus
Candidates can apply to dvasquez at mansueto dot com.