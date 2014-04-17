This Stunning, Ultra-Realistic Portrait Is The Work Of A 16-Year-Old

This image titled Coleman isn’t a photograph. It’s a pencil portrait. Equally impressive: the artist is only 16. Shania McDonagh has won Ireland’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition every year since she was 12. In awarding the prize, the chairman of the judging panel (who also happens to be director of the National College of Art & Design) called McDonagh “one of the most talented artists of her generation.” You can see a video of the serious-looking artist at the Irish Times.