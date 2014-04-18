5 Ways Women Entrepreneurs Can Hack The “Boy’s Club” Of Investors

First the good news: more women are launching startups–since 1998, women-owned businesses have increased by 60%. The bad news: How they’re financing their ventures isn’t quite as groundbreaking.

Women received an average of 52% less additional capital in small-business loans than men in 2010, and 21% of women entrepreneurs don’t even apply for fear of denial, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce site FreeEnterprise.com.

Down but not out, they’re making strides in other money-raising arenas. In 2013, women-founded companies represented 13% of venture capital deals–triple the amount from 2004. And women are a force on crowdfunding sites like FundRazr.com, where 58% of 2013 campaigns were started by females.

But it could be better, says Katie Fitzgerald, business development manager at CircleUp, a San Francisco-based equity crowdfunding platform.

“We’ve seen women spend 12 months chasing money,” she says. “It can be a challenge to raise capital, but women should tap into their strengths and learn how to network in what can be a boy’s club of investors.”

Forty percent of the companies Fitzgerald works with are women-lead. She offers five tips on how they can increase their odds of getting funding:

Attending tradeshows and industry events can help entrepreneurs build valuable relationships. For example, if you own a natural food company, you should be at Expo West, says Fitzgerald.