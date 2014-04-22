Beyond The Quantified Self: The World’s Largest Quantified Community

So-called “smart” cities and communities are sprouting around the world, from the urban laboratory that is the Spanish port city of Santander to a huge residential energy research project that has been running for years in Austin, Texas .

Now a new “quantified community” built from scratch is taking shape, and it’s on the biggest stage yet: The Hudson Yards, the largest private real estate project ever in the United States, which began construction on Manhattan’s underdeveloped West Side last year.





When all stages are completed, the 65,000 people daily who pass through the Hudson Yards’ office towers, residences, shops, restaurants, hotel, public school, and public open space will contribute to a massive stream of data intended to help answer the big questions about how cities of the future should be managed.

“What is really unprecedented is the scale of the development and the fact that it is being built from the ground up,” says Constantine Kontokosta, deputy director at NYU’s Center for Urban Science and Progress. “It really started from the question: If we could know anything about the city, what would we want to know and how could we do a better job at measuring the pace of life?”

NYU is collaborating with the two developers of Hudson Yards–the Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group–to create a “data-rich research environment” that will feed information about everything from air quality to how many steps residents take each day.

Kontokosta calls the project an “unbelievable” research platform for urban scientists, designers, and engineers. The flow of data will help them ask questions that were hard to answer before. Some are specific, such as how to manage the trash, recycling, and composting system or other onsite sustainable features like the cogeneration plant. Others are on a more theoretical urban design scale: “We hear a lot about the value of mixed-use development for activity levels and health,” says Kontokosta. “We’re really trying to measure that. How do people really interact with the mix of uses?”





The project also makes business sense for the property owners. “You not only want to have a smartphone today–you want to live in a smart building and a smart community. We want people to perceive the Hudson Yards as a center of innovation,” says Jay Cross, president of Related Hudson Yards. “When you enter the Yards, you should be able to do things that you can’t do elsewhere in New York.”