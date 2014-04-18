Secrets To Hiring Great Interns

You know the value of hiring interns: They should make your life easier. They should own responsibilities–small, medium, and large–like any one else at your startup. They should be a part of your team, and you should value their opinions.

When you’re part of a small team, every person counts, your interns included. When you hire the right interns you might end up growing your batch of promising entry-level employees.

As Mashable reported a year ago, 62% of interns who are hired by companies are still working for those same companies five years later. That’s a great statistic to think about at a startup: Find smart and dedicated people, and then keep them around for a long time.

We have advertised for interns on job boards, but we haven’t ever hired anyone who’s replied to these ads. In general, the people whom we’ve met at career fairs have lacked the enthusiasm we’ve wanted.

I won’t hire anyone who has contacted us and doesn’t bother to say why they’d love to work for SkillBridge or how our mission is interesting to them. I want to find the passionate people who are committed to disrupting the status quo.

I don’t think age matters. I’ve had high school students through to grad students who have been amazing. What matters is who is passionate about doing the work. Peter, now a senior at Yale, applied for his internship months before applications were even available, by sending a cold email–and it worked! He had that same passion all summer long and was a joy to work with.

My own internship experiences were generally pretty “meh.” One reason was that I wasn’t ever given important or essential work to do. That’s why I am convinced that to get interns excited to work for you, it is essential to keep them motivated by allowing them to take on impactful projects.