How My Star Trek Bath Robe Helps Me Voyage To The Final Frontier Of Innovation

I should explain that this choice of garb is not due to a fanatical appreciation of intergalactic hijinks. I like Star Trek well enough, but I’ve never been to a convention, I can’t speak Klingon, and I don’t have a strong opinion on the Kirk versus Picard debate.

The truth is, my house can get a little chilly at 5 a.m., which is when I do most of my writing, and the robe is a good way to keep warm. Yes, I admit it touches my geeky little heart to start the day wearing the Starfleet logo. But the bathrobe is more than a blend of practicality and whimsy. There is a philosophical dimension as well, which is why I bring it up in the first place.

Courtesy of Dan Ward

Donning that robe each morning as I sit down to write serves as a deliberate reminder “to boldly go where no man has gone before” and not take myself too seriously. That’s pretty good advice for a writer, and even better advice for an innovator. I highly recommend wearing a similar outfit any time you are exploring strange new worlds or seeking out new innovations.

Now, wearing a goofy outfit doesn’t automatically mean you are innovative. It might just mean you’re goofy. But the surest way to prevent innovation is to timidly go where everyone else has gone before; to play it safe; and to think, act, and dress like the crowd.

On cold, dark winter mornings when I’d rather stay in bed, timid conformity sounds pretty appealing. The robe reminds me of a higher calling, a new frontier. Plus, like I said, it’s pretty warm.

The other way to stifle innovation is to get super serious about it.