Why Gmail Is Pinning Its Future On Images

In the last decade, email has had a major image problem. And it’s lacked a PR team to fix it.

It needed something interesting to happen–like Gmail’s latest innovation, an image-centric take on email. Which happened when Gmail introduced the updated, more Pinterest-like, Promotions Tab in March. The new version, which is currently available as a selected trial looks like the marriage of Pinterest and email.





Let’s look at why email has an image problem in the first place. It’s not like social media, video, mobile, and apps have stopped us from using email. We all use email every day. It’s definitely not that kids don’t use email. You need an email to register for most apps, buy things, and sign on to social media.

Email is your online driver’s license and kids get them as early as they can. And it’s not that email doesn’t work for marketing, because it’s proven to drive more sales in all demo categories than anything other than paid search.

But email is a text-first medium in an era of images. And that’s what Gmail is trying to solve by leveraging what legions of Pinterest fans already use–JPGs and GIFs of products they love.

The beauty of email marketing– crafted creatively from your personally curated favorite brands–has been obscured by subject lines: text that spell-out a preview of what’s in store if you click. In our image-conscious era, subject lines are about as cool as video tape. Who wants to stick in a tape and hit the fast forward button? We want to know what we’ll see before we commit.

Unless you are an email marketer, why would you care about innovating in email? With so much happening in social media, video, and mobile technologies, it’s easy to overlook what’s happening with your inbox. You send email to whomever. You sign up and get email. Email works.