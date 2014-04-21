3 Ways To Think Differently About College

You know that Steve Jobs and Bill Gates are college dropouts, but the founders of WordPress, Tumblr, Facebook, and Dropbox? They’re millennials shaping the Internet landscape–and don’t have tassel-turning to thank for it.

There’s plenty of conflicting information about whether or not a college education is worth the high price tag, and it doesn’t help that the true, lasting worth of a college education is difficult to measure.

Regardless of the connections made and experiences gained, the increasing cost is hard to deny: by the time loans are paid off, the return on their investment often looks pretty depressing–especially when millennials believe they can change the world. Thirty-six percent of grads are instead are stuck in mal-employment–unemployed or underemployed in jobs that don’t require a degree–and saddled with debt that snuffs their fearlessness.

When many graduates are working in jobs where their degree is just an expensive piece of paper, what’s the best channel for their entrepreneurial optimism–before they enroll?

Think differently about traditional paths to success with these ideas:

Massive Open Online Courses don’t have a minimum age, and are an inexpensive way to learn what makes a good career path, before blanketing the future in debt. Many offer mentorships, feedback from professors and connection with peers, so you’re not going at it alone. There are thousands of online courses running now–browse through these, to get started:

Lead Like An Entrepreneur: Taught by Babson College professors, this entry-level course on entrepreneurship teaches feedback skills, helps form goals, and more.