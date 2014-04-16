See The Business Cards Of Darwin, Shakespeare, And Other Famous Historical Figures

Sure, famous figures like Ernest Hemingway and Charles Darwin may need no introduction now. But back when they were hustling like everyone else, perhaps they would have appreciated cards and personal stationery that was in line with their personal brands. To mark the launch of its new letterheads, British printing company MOO has imagined just what those calling cards might have looked like, designing brand IDs for these historical luminaries. Jane Austen’s business card may feature a dainty silhouette on one side, but the quote on the reverse (about the pitiful monetary benefits of friendship) is more hard-nosed. Shakespeare’s treatment plays on the conspiracy theories around the true authorship of some of the Bard’s works. The Henry VIII letterhead highlights so many of the king’s talents (jousting champion, Renaissance Man), that there’s little room on the paper to actually write your letter. Also, “beheader” is conspicuously absent.





“We chose iconic figures from history known for being prolific or powerful letter writers, plus they each have a very unique set of personal characteristics and traits,” said MOO VP Brand and Communications Teresa Pereira said in a statement. “Most were widely associated with communication in their time or wrote a letter that helped change the course of history.”

