Designers and engineers usually speak different languages. When Scott Goodson got to ­Facebook in 2012, he helped build a platform to aid their communications. Tweaks, as it’s known, allows engineers to easily adjust code so designers can make changes without a major overhaul. This enabled the dialogue that led to the creation of Paper, Facebook’s elegant mobile app that was released in February. Reviewers touted its hyper-responsive ­gestural interface–the result of designers and engineers truly talking.