“I’m metrics based,” says Jamie Miller, formerly GE’s controller and chief accounting officer. “I start with the outcome–increasing efficiency, lowering scrap and cost–and then execute toward that.” In the past year, she helped launch GE’s SmartOutage initiative, in which sensors collect real-time data from industrial machines and offer ­predictive rather than reactive maintenance. Internally, she put tablets in the hands of field workers and is implementing Predix, a software platform that gets the entire company, even those ­tireless sensors, speaking a common language.