In Defense Of An Unlimited Vacation Policy (Infographic)

It’s no secret that Americans are behind other countries when it comes to work-life balance, as evidenced by France’s recent move to make it a major faux pas to work after 6 p.m.

And while that may sound extreme, 134 countries put us to shame with laws that restrict the work week to a maximum number of hours. In fact, according to a recent study conducted by Harris Interactive for Ask.com, Americans work 490 more hours per year than their French counterparts.

But this doesn’t have to be the case. A number of American companies are taking steps toward an enlightened philosophy of work-life balance. Take, for example, the people at social engagement startup Mass Relevance. The company abides by a principle it calls “Freesponsibility,” which allows employees unlimited vacation time and no set work hours.

CEO Sam Decker defends this policy as not simply being built on a foundation of blind trust, but it is also built on a psychological and social phenomenon called the Pygmalion Effect.

“The Pygmalion Effect says that the more trust you put in someone, the more they will fulfill that trust,” Decker says.

Trusting its employees with hardly any company policy at all, GoHealth insurance company recently recorded a 200% increase in growth. Michael Mahoney, GoHealth’s senior vice president of marketing, contends that with an unlimited vacation policy, employees can schedule vacation more strategically based on their workload.