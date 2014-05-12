Theaster Gates, a Chicago-based potter turned conceptual artist with a background in urban planning, is using ­culture as a strategy to improve poor neighborhoods. He’s turned vacant homes into ­cultural spaces and transformed a former housing project into a mixed-income residential and arts hub. His efforts have been so ­successful that Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel has taken note, offering his approval and support. Gates is now ­working on a big art project for the ­Chicago Transit Authority, among other ventures.

Fast Company: What is the common thread in your work?

Gates: One thing that’s really important to me is thinking about the role ­artists play in public life. In addition to painting and drawing and sculpture, ­artists can imagine they have the right as creative people to transform the city and the world.