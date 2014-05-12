Anthony Foxx ­persuaded the FAA to ditch electronic-device restrictions and ushered through DOT approval of collision-preventing vehicle-to-vehicle communication. He streamlined the environmental-impact review process to reduce approval time on infrastructure projects. And in February, he launched a public call for new apps and solutions based on the agency’s data. “Part of seeding ideas in government and creating a culture of innovation,” he says, “is giving everybody the rope to be creative and come back with different answers.”