Why Renowned Chefs Used Kickstarter To Fund Their Restaurant And What They Learned

After opening four restaurants in Cleveland in five years, James Beard-nominated chef Jonathon Sawyer and his wife Amelia were ready to open their own restaurant, free from outside influence and business partners.

Trentina, scheduled to open in late May, is named for a region of Italy where Amelia’s family once lived.

In order to finance their new venture, the Sawyers chose Kickstarter as an alternative to traditional funding. Here’s how they launched their uber successful campaign:

Once they made the decision to crowdfund Trentina, the Sawyers did their homework and found Kickstarter was a natural fit. Already active on social media, they believed Kickstarter would be a great way to connect with potential patrons where they are–whether they’re traveling through town or live locally.

The Sawyers regularly interact with their customers and fans on a number of social media platforms (their restaurants each have their own social media accounts), and the sites are updated regularly with specials, news, family photos, where they’re traveling, and updates about the new restaurant.

Amelia, director of marketing and branding for Team Sawyer Culinary Coterie (which oversees SeeSaw Pretzel Shoppe at Quicken Arena (home of the Cleveland Cavaliers), Noodlecat, Sawyer’s Street Frites at First Energy Stadium (home of the Cleveland Browns), the Greenhouse Tavern, and Tavern Vinegar Company), says their social media presence is “organic, simple, and authentic.”

Jonathon and Amelia looked at other restaurant Kickstarter projects to set a realistic fundraising goal, taking note of which projects were funded and which failed to meet their goals. Based on their findings, they set their goal at $21,999, and raised $39,583.