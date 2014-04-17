How Literature Creates A More Moral Future CEO

That’s why his students don’t come to class prepared to dive into accounting jargon, org charts or management principles. Instead, Badaracco structures each semester of his class “The Moral Leader” around a set of literary works.

His students aren’t given tests, instead, a 15-page paper determines 40 percent of their grade. The rest comes from participation–from, for example, having something insightful to add to discussions about things like what Sir Thomas More was willing to die for in A Man for all Seasons or why Machiavelli’s The Prince has been referred to as “a handbook for thugs.”

The class and the way it’s structured are part of Badaracco’s crusade to balance the left brain side of things with literature that helps his future MBAs learn how to deal with the ethical gray areas, competing interests and multiple points of view they’ll encounter during their careers. The analysis is possible among his students because they’re studying characters whose idiosyncrasies, motivations and inner dialogue are all right there on the page.

Which means that, in Badaracco’s class, the understanding of what makes a good leader starts with searching for truth in works of fiction.

“It takes something really big to shape somebody,” says Badaracco, the John Shad Professor of Business Ethics at Harvard Business School. “The reason literature can have that influence–these books kind of get under peoples’ skin.

“People have been reacting to Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman or the ship captain in Joseph Conrad’s The Secret Sharer for decades. Obviously, a business leader has to have talent and competence, but that’s not the same as something like one of these books that gets under your skin. Because you read these books, and you might see one of these characters and think, ‘That’s me.’”