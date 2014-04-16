See Finland’s Excellent, Mildly Homoerotic “Tom Of Finland” Stamps

Every delivery is a special delivery when your mail has leather daddies on it.

Finland’s postal service recently decided to honor one of the country’s creative heroes, artist Touko Laaksonen, by putting the erotic art he created with the moniker Tom of Finland on a series of stamps. The legendary Finnish artist was born in 1920, and was known for his stylized, homoerotic illustrations of hyper-masculine men. His distinctive style can now be seen on tastefully designed Finnish postage.





Nipples and butts, muscles and mustaches; these are all accounted for in a bold series that is nowhere near as risqué as some of Laaksonen’s work. But although relatively restrained, these images are indeed considerably more erotically charged than most stamps you will ever see.

According to a statement on the project, Laaksonen’s “emphatically masculine homoerotic drawings have attained iconic status in their genre and had an influence on, for instance, pop culture and fashion. In his works, Tom of Finland utilized the self-irony and humor typical of subcultures.”

Graphic artist Timo Berry designed the stamp, choosing from among Laaksonen’s 3,500 drawings. “The sheet portrays a sensual life force and being proud of oneself. There is never too much of that in this northern country,” said Berry in a statement.

The stamps will be published in September and will be accompanied by a Tom of Finland exhibit in the Finnish Postal Museum.

Have a look at the stamps in the slides above.